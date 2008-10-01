Stadium Group acquires Fox Industries

Stadium Group has acqured Fox Industries to further strengthen its Power activities. The business will be fully integrated into the Stadium Power company operations at the Peterborough site by the end of the current financial year, December 2008.

Fox, established for over 25 years and based in Leicester, is a niche manufacturer of specialist power supplies including EMC filters, inverters and converters for military, medical and industrial applications. Roger Barrett, Director of Fox Industries, is to be appointed as Business Development Director for Stadium Power and will be responsible for the integration of existing Fox business and ongoing growth strategy for filter and power supply products.



Commenting on the deal, Steve Applegate, Stadium Power Managing Director said, "As we enter into promising times for the company - following the successful acquisitions of KRP Power Source in 2006 and Ferrus Power in 2007, the development of our offshore manufacturing capability in China and the recent launch of new power supply products - the acquisition of Fox Industries presents a unique opportunity to further expand our product portfolio and skills.”



“The Fox niche market products will undoubtedly compliment our existing custom product activity and enhance our offering and competitiveness. Roger’s wealth of experience, technical knowledge and industry contacts are an invaluable asset to the business and we welcome Fox Industries into the Group.”