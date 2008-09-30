Essemtec opens demo & training center in China

Essemtec has opened a new customer training center in Suzhou, China. Automatic and semiautomatic SMD production equipment is installed for demos, education and evaluation.

The new show room has been opened in January, 2008 and is operated by Essemtec's local distributor Smart Technology. A range of SMD production equipment is in place and can be used by customers for evaluation purposes. Furthermore, local specialist with wide knowhow of the SMD production process can offer machine or process trainings for operators and process specialists.



The Suzhou trainings center is currently equipped with a highly flexible automatic pick&place PANTERA-XV, a semiautomatic SMD pick&place EXPERT-SAFP and a semiautomatic stencil printer SP003-MLV.