Altium strengthens presence in France

Altium has appointed CADvision as its channel partner in France. The joint exhibition will feature the Altium Innovation Station.

The Altium Innovation Station combines the Altium Designer unified electronics design software with the newly-extended Altium NanoBoard range of reconfigurable hardware platforms.



The result is a complete electronics design environment that puts device intelligence at the center of the design process. This enables designers to create real and sustainable differentiation through continuous design innovation.



Altium’s new partnership reflects growing customer demand in France for Altium’s next-generation design solutions. CADvision will offer direct access to Altium solutions across its regional organizations, and provide tailored sales and support services for its local electronics engineers. It will also deliver Altium’s greater growth strategies to expand its services and increase awareness and sales of Altium’s unified electronics design solutions in the French market.



“CADvision holds a unique advantage for Altium,” comments Frank Hoschar VP Sales EMEA Altium. “Its extensive experience and proven track record in both the ECAD and MCAD industries combine with its expertise in Altium’s unified electronic design solutions to create a very effective extension to our sales operations in Europe, and in France in particular. Altium has seen strong growth in the EMEA region over the past financial year, and with the help of CADvision, we will be able to build on this growth and start realizing the potential of the French electronics design market."



“We have selected Altium for its visionary approach, unifying complex electronic design issues in a homogenous engineering platform,” says Julien Markarian, Managing Director of CADvision (www.cadvision.fr). The methodology of Altium Designer and the NanoBoard is completely new to the EDA market! We have been attracted by the product quality and the clear and efficient sales strategy. We are looking forward into quickly contributing to Altium business in France.”