Lenovo to take over Fujitsu Siemens' end-customer-business?

Lenovo is said to be interested in acquiring Fujitsu Siemens Computers (FSC) end-customer-business, despite the current global economic situation.

"We are cautious, but we have to look for new challenge," Lenovo's CFO Wong Wai Ming is cited in the German news magazine CZ. Speculations about a possible sale of this business division of Fujitsu Siemens Computers were making the rounds in recent media reports. Moreover, Lenovo was also part of the speculation as a possible buyer.



As a fact, both - Siemens and Fujitsu - have to decide what will happen to their cooperation after September 2009, when the 10-year cooperation contract runs out. (evertiq reported)