Micronic, global chip maker to colaborate

Sweden-based provider of laser pattern generators for the semiconductor and FPD industries, Micronic Laser Systems AB, has signed an agreement to work on advanced chip applications with a global semiconductor maker.

As part of the agreement, Micronic will install a Sigma7300 system at one of the company's fabs to be used for the project. The system will be installed during the third quarter of this year.



Sven Löfquist, Micronic's president and CEO, said: "Micronic is dedicated to providing our customers with a cost-effective solution for advanced photomasks. We expect this project to further position the Sigma7300 as the work-horse for semiconductor advanced mask manufacturing."



A 248nm excimer laser source and Micronic's proprietary SLM technology enable the Sigma7300 system to provide a unique combination of high resolution, high writing accuracy, including PSM functionality, and high throughput. Write time in high-quality mode for all types of mask layers is typically three hours, even for the pattern complexity and data volumes generated by aggressive model-based OPC techniques.