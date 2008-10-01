Salcomp to change management

Finland based EMS-provider Salcomp is to change its management and has announced that its CFO will resign.

Antti Salminen, CFO of Finnish EMS-provider Salcomp, has accepted a position with another employer. He will work for Salcomp until 12 November 2008 and will then resign to pursue its new employment. The search for successor is under way and a decision will be disclosed at a later date.