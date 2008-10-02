Electronics Production | October 02, 2008
Part 4: IC Insights lowers 2008 IC market forecast by 3 points
The market researcher IC Insight has lowered their IC market forecast - in their September Update of the McClean Report - by 3 points. Part 4 of 4.
Cellular phone mania continues
In 2006, IC Insights talked about a mania sweeping the globe—a cellular phone mania. The IC industry is currently enjoying a subdued continuation of this mania in 2008. Although the computer market is still by far the leading consumer of ICs and is forecast to represent about 48% of the 2008 IC market, an important driver for IC market growth this year continues to be cellular phones.
The above chart shows IC Insights’ forecast for the worldwide cellular phone subscriber base through 2008. As shown, 3.9 billion subscribers are expected to be in place by the end of this year. This amazing figure represents more than half (58%) of the world’s 2008 population of 6.7 billion, up from a penetration level of only 15% in 2001 (chart below)! Moreover, as shown in the previous chart, about 1.2 billion subscribers are forecast to be added over 2007 and 2008, with over two billion added over the 2004-2008 timeperiod!
Historically, forecasts for the number of cellular phone subscribers have always underestimated actual results. While 3.9 billion cell phone subscribers appears to be an aggressive figure it should be noted that IC Insights’ forecast for the 2008/2007 subscriber base increase is only 17%. Given that the annual increase for cellular subscribers has never been less than 20%, this forecast may still turn out to be conservative!
The chart below shows IC Insights’ forecast for worldwide cellular phone unit shipments by major supplier for 2008. As shown, 1.26 billion cellular handsets are expected to be sold in 2008, an increase of 11.5% over 2007!
While much is talked about regarding an increase in cheap cellular phones for emerging markets (e.g., India), the cellular handset ASP is forecast to decline only 1% in 2008, one-quarter of the 4% decline witnessed in 2006. With such a large percentage of cellular phones being shipped as upgrades to existing subscribers (over 55% in 2008), the ramp up of high-priced iPhone, Google-phone, and other smartphone shipments this year (chart below), and the weak U.S. dollar versus the euro, the 2008 industry-wide total cellular handset ASP decline expressed in U.S. dollars is expected to be very moderate.
The cellular phone industry is likely to be one of the most important, if not the most important, future IC market drivers. In IC Insights’ opinion, the long-term market potential from interconnecting more than half of the world’s population to cellular networks (which occurred in December of 2007) is staggering. With feature-rich phones (MP3, cameras, web access, e-mail, TV, etc.), this segment of the communications market promises to be a very strong source of future demand for the IC industry.
Chart Source: IC Insight
In 2006, IC Insights talked about a mania sweeping the globe—a cellular phone mania. The IC industry is currently enjoying a subdued continuation of this mania in 2008. Although the computer market is still by far the leading consumer of ICs and is forecast to represent about 48% of the 2008 IC market, an important driver for IC market growth this year continues to be cellular phones.
The above chart shows IC Insights’ forecast for the worldwide cellular phone subscriber base through 2008. As shown, 3.9 billion subscribers are expected to be in place by the end of this year. This amazing figure represents more than half (58%) of the world’s 2008 population of 6.7 billion, up from a penetration level of only 15% in 2001 (chart below)! Moreover, as shown in the previous chart, about 1.2 billion subscribers are forecast to be added over 2007 and 2008, with over two billion added over the 2004-2008 timeperiod!
Historically, forecasts for the number of cellular phone subscribers have always underestimated actual results. While 3.9 billion cell phone subscribers appears to be an aggressive figure it should be noted that IC Insights’ forecast for the 2008/2007 subscriber base increase is only 17%. Given that the annual increase for cellular subscribers has never been less than 20%, this forecast may still turn out to be conservative!
The chart below shows IC Insights’ forecast for worldwide cellular phone unit shipments by major supplier for 2008. As shown, 1.26 billion cellular handsets are expected to be sold in 2008, an increase of 11.5% over 2007!
While much is talked about regarding an increase in cheap cellular phones for emerging markets (e.g., India), the cellular handset ASP is forecast to decline only 1% in 2008, one-quarter of the 4% decline witnessed in 2006. With such a large percentage of cellular phones being shipped as upgrades to existing subscribers (over 55% in 2008), the ramp up of high-priced iPhone, Google-phone, and other smartphone shipments this year (chart below), and the weak U.S. dollar versus the euro, the 2008 industry-wide total cellular handset ASP decline expressed in U.S. dollars is expected to be very moderate.
The cellular phone industry is likely to be one of the most important, if not the most important, future IC market drivers. In IC Insights’ opinion, the long-term market potential from interconnecting more than half of the world’s population to cellular networks (which occurred in December of 2007) is staggering. With feature-rich phones (MP3, cameras, web access, e-mail, TV, etc.), this segment of the communications market promises to be a very strong source of future demand for the IC industry.
Chart Source: IC Insight
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments