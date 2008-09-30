Asustek's notebook shipments to grow in 09

Asustek expects its notebook shipments to grow by 50% in 2009 and is said to outsource additional shipments.

The company has decided to outsource its additional shipments to EMS-providers, as Asustek is expecting notebook shipments to grow 50% and Eee PC shipments to grow 60% (on year) in 2009. However, the outsourcing volume to its subsidiary Pegatron Technology will stay the same, reports DigiTimes.