European agreement between Avnet Memec & Luminary Micro Products

Avnet Memec has extended its distribution partnership with Luminary Micro. The new agreement will be immediately effective for Germany, Italy, France, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Switzerland and UK.

With the extension into these European key markets Avnet Memec is strengthening its (32-bit) microcontroller portfolio.



“This technology offers customers a tremendous cost and time saving alternative when designing with embedded microcontrollers,” said Steve Haynes, President Avnet Memec. “Luminary Micro is a great addition to the Avnet Memec line card – offering the world’s largest selection of ARM-based microcontrollers, allowing for standardization that eliminates future architectural upgrades or software tools changes. Together with the Stellaris family’s superior performance, this translates to a significantly faster time to market for our customers.”