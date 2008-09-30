LCD | September 30, 2008
EU policies not good for Polish consumer electronics industry
The European Union has decided to implement no import duty on LCD panels for the next five years. This might have a negative impact on the Polish industry of LCD panels and TV sets.
This in turn might discourage CMO and AUO to reconsider investment projects in Poland. The Polish TV industry has 16,600 direct jobs (and additional 25000 supplier and service jobs) and generates around €596 million in investments, reports pb.
“At the beginning of September, the European Commission decided that unless an objection from a producer is submitted till the end of the month, the suspension from duty on the imports of LCD panels will be prolonged for five years”, said Stefan Kaminski, the CEO of the national chamber of electronics and telecommunication KIGEiT in the report.
