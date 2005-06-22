picoChip secures $20M

picoChip, a supplier of wireless silicon solutions, announced that it has secured $20.5 million in its third round of funding.

New lead investor Scottish Equity Partners is joined by Rothschild and Intel Capital, along with previous investors Pond Venture Partners and Atlas Venture. The new funding will be used to support the company's growth in next-generation wireless silicon and software.



The round, which brings total company funding to $41.5 million, is a significant boost for picoChip towards extending its leadership as a wireless semiconductor vendor. d'Eyssautier concludes, "This funding, along with our major design wins and rapidly growing revenue, will take us comfortably to the point of profitability and position us well for success."