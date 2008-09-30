Plexus Kelso plant receives factory awards

Plexus Kelso manufacturing facility in Scotland was recognized in two categories at the recent 2008 UK best factory awards.

These awards, organized by Cranfield School of Management in conjunction with Works Management Magazine, reward excellence within the UK manufacturing industry. Plexus Kelso was the winner in the Supply Chain category for its supply chain modeling solutions which drive on-time delivery performance. In addition it was highly commended in the Innovation category for achievements in the area of process development and continuous improvement utilizing a Lean Sigma philosophy.