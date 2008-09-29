Changes in Fuba´s Management

A change in the Management of Fuba printed circuits in Gittelde has been realized. Mr. Andreas Ebeling is no longer Managing Director of Fuba Germany and resigns with immediate effect.

Two new Managing Directors were placed directly by the shareholders of Fuba, i.e. Lamitec-Holding/Neu-Ulm and Fuba Printed Circuits Tunisie. Mr. Hubert Beyrle will take the responsibility as Managing Director at Fuba for the division Human Resources and Financing. Mr. Slim Sellami will take the responsibility as Managing Director for the Sales division at Fuba. The position of the Technical Managing Director at the Gittelde location is still performed by Hans Bonck. The responsibility as Managing Director of the Fuba plant Dresden is still assumed by Eckehard Thuß.