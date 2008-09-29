SKM Leiterplatten files for bankruptcy

Austria based company SKM Leiterplatten - headquartered in Spittal - has filed for bankruptcy. This will affects about 80 employees of the company, which stated weakening sales in the electronics market as reason.

The PCB electronics manufacturer SKM has filed for bankruptcy at the Landesgericht Klagenfurt, reports the ORF. The company has around € 5.5 million in debts.



The main reason for the bankruptcy was the slowdown in the electronics market, said managing director Udo Mueller to Radio Kärnten. Until 22 October, the company will decide how to procide from here. For the employees however, everything goes as normal. "We will continue to produce our outstanding orders," said Mr. Mueller in the ORF report.



In addition, around 150 suppliers are affected by the bankruptcy, because SKM owns them total of around € 900.000.