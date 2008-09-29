Nokia to sell security appliances business

Nokia is in the advanced stages of discussions for the potential sale of its security appliances business to a financial investor.

"If this transaction is concluded, it would be an extremely positive development for the security appliance business, which will be able to realize its full potential under new ownership. The investor is committed to continuing the development and growth of the business, to serving its current network of customers, and to retaining and motivating its employees," Niklas Savander continued. Further news about this transaction will be announced when a definitive agreement is reached with the investor.