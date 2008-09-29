Cisco and HP are Jabils largest customers

The US based EMS-provider stated in the press conference accompanying its fiscal report for the 4th quarter 2008, that Cisco and HP are the company’s main customers.

The EMS-provider Jabil said it had two 10% customers in both – Q4/08 and the full fiscal year that ended in August. These are Cisco and Hewlett-Packard. During 2007, Jabil reported that Cisco was its largest single customer, accounting for 15% of revenue. In fiscal 2007, Nokia came second with 12% of the revenue.