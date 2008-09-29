Daimler chooses Fujitsu Siemens Computers’ managed services

Daimler has entrusted the operation of its European Data Centre (EDC) to Fujitsu Siemens Computers. The EDC provides a broad spectrum of IT services to Daimler Group companies all over the globe, including server operation and the integration of new hardware, databases and applications.

Fujitsu Siemens Computers will be responsible for the controlled operation of 5,000 severs and 1,500 databases over the next three years. The long-term goals are to substantially reduce costs, establish transparent structures through a central service partner and to improve data center performance. In the past, Daimler had used several external providers to manage some parts of the EDC’s operation, but has now centrally assigned responsibility to Fujitsu Siemens Computers in order to realize further savings and improve service quality.



The combination of on-site services and off-shoring to sites in Stuttgart and Bangalore allows Daimler to significantly reduce costs. Services will be provided according to ITIL (IT Infrastructure Library) standards, and clearly defined Service Level Agreements will ensure a high level of system availability, security and reliable performance.



Richard Schlauri, Executive Vice-President Infrastructure Services at Fujitsu Siemens Computers explains: “This contract is a mark of confidence in our Managed Data Center competence. It is also another important step forward for us on our way to becoming a full-line provider of products and services that enable our customers to establish and operate efficient and highly-available infrastructures through one source.”



Other responsibilities within the scope of the contract include the maintenance of complex software environments, as well as the further development and administration of technical and process-related service order information using a knowledge database. This also includes the recording of failure reports using a ticket management system, whilst proactive monitoring and reporting will help Daimler to avoid IT infrastructure failures.