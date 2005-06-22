Hover-Davis appoints Finnish distributor

Hover-Davis Inc., has announced that it recently has appointed Sincotron Finland Oy as its distributor for the areas of Finland and the Baltic States.

"Sincotron is very well established and respected in the Finnish market," said Mike Hayward, European Sales Manager for Hover-Davis Inc. Their line card is complimentary to the Hover-Davis product offering and plans for expansion into the Baltic States means that we can extend our coverage into these emerging markets."