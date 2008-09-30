Kingfield invests in staff qualifications

15 Kingfield employees have now completed the level 3 NVQ Electrical and Electronics Engineering qualification whilst also qualifying as certified IPC Specialists in the Acceptability of Electronic Assemblies.

Alan Oldale, General manager at Kingfield commented, "I am personally proud to see the first group of employees achieve their goals as I have worked very closely with our staff and the assessors from West Nottinghamshire College. Kingfield has supported our employees during the training phase, and I believe that this qualification gives our staff an increased sense of self achievement and pride in their own work. One of our prime objectives is to increase employee ownership of their respective activities and hopefully promote a greater sense of achievement. These qualifications allow them a greater understanding of the standards we desire, and helps give them the tools they need to ensure the production of continued defect free product". The remaining individuals will have finished the course during the coming months, and the level 3 NVQ qualification paves the way for further training activities in 2009.