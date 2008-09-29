Juki delivers to Incotex

The first installation of the Super High-speed Mounter, the FX-3, in Russia will be at “Incotex” (Moscow), who are operating in the field of development, manufacturing and service of various electronics equipment for the Russian market.

Installation and start-up will be done jointly by the engineers of JUKI and Sovtest ATE (exclusive distributor in Russia and CIS countries). The FX-3 mounter will be installed into an existing line and will raise the general placement speed of this line to more than 75 000 CPH. In combination with existing JUKI systems, the FX-3 allows lines to have a capacity of more than 200’000 CPH. The mounter has four independent heads with six nozzles on each. Components are placed concurrently on two PCBs. The production capacity of FX-3 is twice as high than the previous models of the FX family. High speed and precision placement is possible due to the new laser system, which is identical to the one used in KE-2070 and КЕ-2080. Component size is from 0402 (01005) up to 33.5 mm square.