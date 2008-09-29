Prodelec North Africa opening in Tunisia

The Prodelec Group, JUKI’s European partner with headquarters in Italy, expanded its business towards North Africa by opening a new entity (Prodelec NA) in Ariana, Tunisia. They cover the markets of Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.

The new office started its activity with a staff of four employees and has two main business operations. The activity consists of the sales and service of SMT equipment with the representation of following brands: JUKI, Orbotech, Essemtec, Myautomation, PDR, McDry, Solderstar, Cluso, Macroscience, USI. Furthermore, Prodelec NA has signed a franchise agreement with DEK Stencil Europe and will build up the manufacturing of DEK stencils for the North African market.