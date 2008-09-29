Rutronik and NEC extend franchise to UK

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente and NEC Electronics has extended their distribution agreement to include the UK and Ireland from October 2008 onwards. This will grow the existing partnership that covers Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Eastern Europe and the Nordic region.

The prime focus of the NEC Electronics portfolio distributed via Rutronik comprises of microcontroller, TFTs, Power Mosfet’s, intelligent power devices, optocouplers, ASIC and small signal discretes. In its UK-subsidiary Rutronik employs 50 people, with special focus on demand creation, supply chain initiatives and excellent customer service to a very diverse market place. Both companies are confident that this step will boost their market presence in the UK.



Special focus for NEC is set on markets such as Automotive, Building Management, Industrial Automation and Healthcare. In the course of the partnership Rutronik will promote its design-in activities with NEC Electronics products in the UK, as already successfully realised in other European key countries. “One of our particular strengths is Design-In, where we are very well-positioned”, stressed Thomas Rudel, Managing Director Sales & Marketing at Rutronik.



“The importance of distribution as a sales channel is growing very rapidly. Thus, we set the focus on the potential and necessary resources of our partners to serve the broad sweep of our target markets – naturally with a correspondingly high level of penetration”, says Haroon Rashid, General Manager NEC Industrial and Distribution Business Unit, NEC Electronics Europe.