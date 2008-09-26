Electronics Production | September 26, 2008
Jabil's income grows 74% in Q4
EMS provider Jabil has posted today its preliminary, unaudited financial results for the company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2008.Net revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2008 increased four percent to $3.3 billion compared to $3.1 billion for the same period of fiscal 2007.
"We are pleased to be able to post targeted results this quarter given the challenging macro environment," said President and CEO Timothy L. Main.
GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2008 increased 74 percent to $87.8 million compared to $50.5 million for the same period of fiscal 2007. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2008 increased 390 percent to net income of $57.5 million compared to $11.7 million of net income for the same period in fiscal 2007.
Jabil's fourth quarter of fiscal 2008 core operating income increased one percent to $104.7 million or 3.2 percent of net revenue compared to $103.8 million or 3.3 percent of net revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2007. Core earnings increased three percent to $61.7 million compared to $59.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2007.
Net revenue for the fiscal year increased four percent to $12.8 billion compared to $12.3 billion for fiscal 2007. GAAP operating income for fiscal 2008 increased 38 percent to $251.4 million compared to $181.9 million for fiscal 2007. GAAP net income for fiscal 2008 increased 83 percent to $133.9 million compared to $73.2 million for fiscal 2007.
Jabil's fiscal 2008 core operating income increased 15 percent to $379.9 million or 3.0 percent of net revenue compared to $331.6 million or 2.7 percent of net revenue for fiscal 2007. Core earnings increased 18 percent to $231.0 million compared to $196.2 million for fiscal 2007.
"The ramifications of the financial market conditions on the overall global economy are difficult to predict," said Jabil President and CEO Tim Main. "Jabil has diversified its business over a wide range of sectors and we believe this affords us some resilience in a downturn. We remain focused on developing the markets we serve and running efficient operations as we move into the first quarter of fiscal 2009," said Main.
Given the uncertainty in the financial markets, Main also commented on the company's current financial condition. "We have significant liquidity relative to our capital requirements over the next twelve months. In total, we have over $1.5 billion in available cash and credit facilities," he said. "We will continue to focus on capital efficiency as we expand our business in fiscal 2009," Main said.
GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2008 increased 74 percent to $87.8 million compared to $50.5 million for the same period of fiscal 2007. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2008 increased 390 percent to net income of $57.5 million compared to $11.7 million of net income for the same period in fiscal 2007.
Jabil's fourth quarter of fiscal 2008 core operating income increased one percent to $104.7 million or 3.2 percent of net revenue compared to $103.8 million or 3.3 percent of net revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2007. Core earnings increased three percent to $61.7 million compared to $59.9 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2007.
Net revenue for the fiscal year increased four percent to $12.8 billion compared to $12.3 billion for fiscal 2007. GAAP operating income for fiscal 2008 increased 38 percent to $251.4 million compared to $181.9 million for fiscal 2007. GAAP net income for fiscal 2008 increased 83 percent to $133.9 million compared to $73.2 million for fiscal 2007.
Jabil's fiscal 2008 core operating income increased 15 percent to $379.9 million or 3.0 percent of net revenue compared to $331.6 million or 2.7 percent of net revenue for fiscal 2007. Core earnings increased 18 percent to $231.0 million compared to $196.2 million for fiscal 2007.
"The ramifications of the financial market conditions on the overall global economy are difficult to predict," said Jabil President and CEO Tim Main. "Jabil has diversified its business over a wide range of sectors and we believe this affords us some resilience in a downturn. We remain focused on developing the markets we serve and running efficient operations as we move into the first quarter of fiscal 2009," said Main.
Given the uncertainty in the financial markets, Main also commented on the company's current financial condition. "We have significant liquidity relative to our capital requirements over the next twelve months. In total, we have over $1.5 billion in available cash and credit facilities," he said. "We will continue to focus on capital efficiency as we expand our business in fiscal 2009," Main said.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments