Brantham invest in new equipment

UK based EMS provider Brantham has invested in a solder reclaim system. Wave soldering machines generate dross. In fact, as much as 75 percent of the solder bath can oxidise over time to become dross.

The main component in dross is actually pure solder. In the past, the consideration of scrap and solder dross, in particular, has been of secondary importance, said the company.



Brantham has been increasingly concerned about environmental issues, and the gradually growing importance of the ISO-14001 environmental standard is spreading awareness of recycling, re-use and pollution reduction. Also over the past year the price of lead free solder has increased by as much as 30% so the need to reclaim becomes even more important, said Brantham.