Atmel cuts 30 in Nantes, France

Atmel is continues its restruction plan in France. The company will lay off 30 employees in Nantes, France.

So far Atmel has made some cut backs at the Rousset plant, but now the Nantes plant will be affected too, said Bellaciao. The management and the union at the Rousset plant came to an agreement today. The redundant employees still want a bonus per person of € 23.000 for the employees and 26.000 € for the executives, and one month's salary per year.