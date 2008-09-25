Jobs in former Ruwel PCB factory saved

About 340 jobs in the former printed circuit board factory of Ruwel in Wetter/Germany have been saved.

The Ruwel electronics factory was taken over in July by Schoeller-Electronics. Nevertheless the financing by the main investor Nord Holding was until recently not secured.



At the end of August the representatives of the employers and employees of the former printed circuit board factory of the Ruwel GmbH had agreed on an acknowledgment and supplement collective agreement which became effective on 1st September. With that the condition of the Nord Holding for an entry as main investor was fulfilled.



Ruwel sold the factory in Wetter to the previous Ruwel-manager Ralf Ebeling and to Wolfgang Winkelmann, the manager of the factory in Wetter. The new name Schoeller-Electronics GmbH reminds of the previous company name Schoeller & Co Elektronik GmbH.