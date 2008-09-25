NXP’s future questioned by analyst

A big restructuring plan that NXP has said has made analysts questions the future of the company.

The plan will cost NXP approximately 800 million U.S. dollars, however the company company hopes to save U.S. $ 550 million annually. But the justification given by the company regarding the cut downs, leaves the analysts questioned if NXP is a risk zone when the company is shrinking size, which in turn can lead to a merger with another company said the analysts.