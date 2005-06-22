Eurodis in merger talks

According to a statement from Eurodis Electron, a merger with another electronics distributor could soon be reality, says report.

The board of Eurodis Electron is in ongoing merger discussions, including the provision of due diligence information, with another electronics distributor.



Speculation puts Abacus or Acal as top of the list of potential partners. Both companies have investment from Unicorn Asset management which also owns 12.9% of Eurodis.