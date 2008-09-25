Cistelaier announce new advanced pcb

Italian pcb manufacturer Cistelaier has announced they have taken the second step towards the steady manufacturing of a leading-edge printed circuit board.

The board has been developed along with a multi-national company leader in radars for both civil and military applications. It is a 9-layer rigid-flex board with impedance-controlled tracks on both rigid and flexible parts, and integrates a 500-micron thick copper bus-bar, fully embedded in the board stack-up.



To add further complexity, the board is 865 mm long. Some samples, taken from the initial manufacturing jobs, will be first showcased at the “Forum de l’Electronique” exhibition.