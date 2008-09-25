Tyco cuts more then 200 on Ireland

Tyco plans to relocate its operation in Cork, Ireland to a low cost location and cut more then 200 jobs.

In a meeting at 11 am, the company is expected to release all relevant details. All 250 employees will be called in for the meeting, the Irish examiner reported. The management at Tyco was not available for comments.



UPDATE: October, 10th

-----------------------------



Tyco has now confirmed facility closure in Cork, Ireland. As a result, a total of 320 jobs will be lost. Only a 20-employee presence in will remain in Cork in its Shared Services Centre.