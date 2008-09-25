Wistron confirms interest in some Dell’s plants

Wistron has confirmed that the company is interested to buy some of Dells’ plants. The company did not wanted to give out any more details regarding this issue.

According to a spokeswoman at Wistron, which quoted company’s president Simon Lin, said that the company would consider the potential purchase if Dell decides to sell the factories, said Chinaknowledge.



Wistron is said to be one of Taiwan`s most diversified suppliers of notebook computers. However, Wistron's product portfolio also includes mobile phones, LCD TVs and servers.