Asustek expects to increase employees & subsidiaries in Europe in 2009

According to the company in Europe at the moment there are 600 employees in 15 subsidiaries. By the first half of 2009 the company is expected to increase the number of employees to 1,000 and increase the number of subsidiaries to 20, according to Digitimes. The company is also expected to ship over six million notebooks and netbooks in Europe during this year.