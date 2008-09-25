Agreement reached at Atmel in France between unions & management

As reported earlier Atmel plans to cut 180 jobs at the production plant in Rousset, France. After the strike that took place on September 15, the management and the union at the plant has come to an agreement.

At the beginning it was planned that 180 employees, 160 in the production and 20 in administration will be redundant. The union demanded from the management that the cut back should be done on a voluntary basis and that the number of job cuts should reach 145, said usinenouvelle. At the moment there are only 85 volunteers.