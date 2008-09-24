Foxconn Czech unit plans to expand

As previously reported Foxconn plans to transfer its assembly operations for Acer PC's from the Czech Republic to Hungary. This was yesterday denied buy Foxconn, however according to the latest reports the transfer was made to make more room for expansion in Czech.

On Monday the Hungarian magazine Székesfehérvár reported that the Taiwan based EMS-provider Foxconn plans to transfer its assembly operations for Acer PC's from the Czech Republic to Hungary. However yesterday Czech CEO Jim Chang said the company will not move the assembly of Acer PC's from the Czech Republic to Hungary. According to the latest reports Foxconn has made the move to Hungary to make space for further expansion in the Czech Republic. Felix Chen at Foxconn told Guardian that all the employees that are affected by this decision have been shifted to other units in Foxconn. He did not wanted to give out any comments how large the Acer business was in Czech or which new business could be located in the Czech plants.