Foxconn/Asustek denies acquisition

Digitimes reported yesterday that the EMS giant Foxconn is considering acquiring Pegatron Technology operations, a part of Asustek. According to Nytimes neither Asustek nor Pegatron want to give out any comments. Foxconn on the other hand denied the report. According to analysts this deal will benefit Foxconn’s PC manufacturing business.



