MVR to launch RoHS web site

MVR International, a US-based distributor of electronic components, announces the launch of www.mvr-green.com, a website entirely dedicated to the European RoHS directive and other environmental laws emerging worldwide.

Europe, as well as Japan, China and some US states, are restricting the use of some hazardous substances in electric and electronic equipments. As of July 1st 2006, the RoHS directive (Restrictions on Hazardous Substances) will be enforced within the 25 countries of the EuropeanUnion. Electronics companies willing to enter the European market will have to re-design most of their products using compliant components. The impact of RoHS is huge and global, but the directive implementation is still very unclear, and the identification of components raises big concerns since around half of components manufacturers will not use new part numbers to identify "green" parts.In an effort to clarify the complex RoHS issue and to provide the industry with the most up-to-date information, MVR International has developed www.mvr-green.com . This comprehensive online resource center offers:*Links to more than 250 components manufacturers' compliance information,*Daily updated news about RoHS and environmental issues affecting the electronics industry,*Presentation of the RoHS directive in details: enforcement, affected equipments, exemptions, responsibilities, emerging legislations worldwide, international standards, etc.,*Frequently Asked Questions and links to technical and legislative resources about RoHS and environmental laws, etc."Over the past few months, we have registered a significant increase of requirements for compliant parts" says Mikki Khallouqui, president of MVR International.Another concern for European manufacturers is the management of non-compliant inventory. After the enforcement of the RoHS directive, non-compliant parts will be used only for maintaining, repairing or upgrading equipments put on the market before July 2006.