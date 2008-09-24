KN becomes Konica Minolta Business Solutions Nederland B.V

Konica Minolta and shareholder of Konica Minolta's Dutch distributor KN B.V. (Kopieersystemen Nederland B.V.) signed a share purchase agreement yesterday.

KN B.V. will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Konica Minolta after obtaining relevant approval from the Dutch Anti-Trust authority which is expected around end of October 2008. After completion of the relevant registration processes, the new Konica Minolta subsidiary will start its operation from Badhoevedorp (Amsterdam area) where the head office of KN B.V. is located; Konica Minolta's distributor for office and printing equipment.



After obtaining the approval from the Dutch Anti-Trust Authority expected around end of October 2008, the company will be fully owned by Konica Minolta and becomes Konica Minolta Business Solutions Nederland B.V.



The target for this acquisition through Konica Minolta is to strengthen the position in the Dutch market even more, and to give the "new" company the opportunity to grow the business in the Netherlands during the next years. All in order to reach high market penetration like Konica Minolta has achieved in other European countries.



Moreover, it is planned to integrate the Dutch printing solutions divisions under the umbrella of the newly formed Konica Minolta Business Solutions Nederland B.V.