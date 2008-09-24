TCS & Tech Mahindra eyes Flextronics design unit in India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tech Mahindra are currently watching for an acquisition of the design service unit in India which belongs to Flextronics.

TCS refused to give out any comments, while the Tech Mahindra told Indiatimes that the company was looking for inorganic growth options, however they said they don’t have anything specific to comment. Local Flextronics represents on the other hand could not be reached for comments. This design unit has 250 employees. According to Indiatimes sources discussions with Tech Mahindra and TCS come due to that Flextronics decided to shut down the Bangalore unit.