Foxconn CZ denies PC production shift to Hungary

Taiwan-based Foxconn Technologies will not move the assembly of Acer PC's from the Czech Republic to Hungary, says the Czech CEO Jim Chang.

Jim Chang, head of Foxconn CZ, is playing down earlier reports in the Hungarian business daily Világgazdaság. He is stating that group's new manufacturing facility in Székesfehérvár (60 km west of Budapest, Hungary) is but an expansion into the Hungarian market.