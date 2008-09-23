Infineon and Qimonda CFOs cancel analysts’ appointment

The CFOs of the German semiconductor manufacturers Infineon and Qimonda have both cancelled their participation in the UniCredit German Investment Conference at short notice. This in turn has fuelled new sales speculations.

Infineon CFO Marco Schröter has cancelled his appointment - because of "short-term appointments overlapping the conference", reports Swissinfo. A similar reason for the cancellation was issued by Qimonda-CFO Michael Majerus. No other comments were given regarding the new speculations about an imminent Qimonda sale.



Infineon holds a 77.5% stake in the chip-maker Qimonda, which it wants to reduce to below 50% by spring 2009 (evertiq reported). Infineon CEO Peter Bauer has openly acknowledged talks with financial investors and "Interested companies".