Philips and Osram conclude LED patent license agreement

Royal Philips Electronics and Osram have concluded a patent license agreement for LED-based technology used in luminaires.

Philips’ customers purchasing all key LED luminaire components from Philips already enjoy the advantage of not having to pay royalties under Philips’ recently introduced LED-based luminaire licensing program. Now, Osram has taken a license from Philips to obtain the same effect for Osram customers. The compensation to Philips for this arrangement also benefits Philips customers because it includes royalty free access to Osram LED system patents when purchasing all key components from Philips. This agreement is a next step in making the basic Philips LED control IP broadly available to accelerate the development of the market.



Rudy Provoost, Chief Executive Officer of Philips Lighting comments: “Trends such as the shift to solid-state lighting and the transition to energy-efficient lighting, impact the way we do business. Both Philips and Osram are aware of the changing market. We therefore see it as a milestone concluding this agreement so that our customers can further develop the LED-based lighting market.”