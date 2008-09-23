Mitsubishi Plastics builds plant in Slovakia

Japanese injection moulder Mitsubishi Plastics plans to construct a plant in Slovakia that is to manufacture components for the consumer electronics sector.

Mitsubishi Plastics, part of Japan's Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, is said to invest around US $27 million in the new facility that is scheduled to start production in September 2009. This would be the company's ninth facility outside Japan - a wholly-owned subsidiary in Nitra, Slovakia - which will also be the first moulding facility in Eastern Europe.



Most of its production is said to go to Sony Slovakia, which is also located in Nitra. Sony's annual production level is due to reach 4 million units by the end of 2008. Mitsubishi Plastics anticipates annual sales of up to $46 million by 2010.