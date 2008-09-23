Foxconn to acquire Pegatron?

Foxconn Electronics is said to consider the acquisition of Pegatron Technology operations.

Asustek has acknowledged - according to Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) - that a Pegatron stock release is one of the strategies adopted. Foxconn however decline to comment the report. Several first-tier OEMs have reportedly been in negotiations with Asustek - regarding a cooperation or acquisition - i respect to Pegatron.