Karajan acquires 24,050 shares in Kitron

Norway based Karajan, which is a close associate to Jan Sigvartsen, Managing director of Kitron ASA’s subsidiary Kitron AS, has bought 24,050 shares in Kitron ASA at an average price of about €0.33 per share. Following this transaction, Jan Sigvartsen and close associates holds 24,050 shares and 150,000 bonus units connected to the share price in Kitron ASA.



