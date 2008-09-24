Corintech achieves AS9100 Certification

The Quality Management System at Corintech, Fordingbridge, has been certified to AS9100, the highest standard that meets the demanding requirements of the global Aerospace industry.

The successful certification to BS EN 9100:2003 followed a 5 day audit by the British Standards Institute (BSi) which also included a full re-certification audit to ISO9001:2000. As a supplier of complex electronic assemblies to the Aerospace (civil and military) and Medical industries in the UK, Corintech was delighted to achieve the certification with a score of 99.9% during the rigorous audit.



On learning the audit result, Mike Barton, Managing Director said, “This is an exceptional achievement and reflects not only the robustness of our Quality Management System but more importantly the skill, dedication and enthusiasm of the whole Corintech team. This certification will open the door to many more opportunities in the Aerospace and Medical industries”.



The scope of certification encompasses all of Corintechs current activities including the design and manufacture of electronic sub assemblies and complete systems including hardware, firmware, application software and enclosure design.