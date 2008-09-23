Cree selects Farnell to expand global LED distribution

Cree and Farnell have signed a global distribution agreement to distribute Cree LEDs. Farnell will distribute the full standard portfolio of Cree LEDs.

These products will be distributed throughout Farnell’s global network of companies - Newark, Farnell, Premier Electronics and Farnell-Newark.



"Premier Farnell has an extensive global customer base, reaching those who are both designing and already using high brightness LEDs, along with a reputation for customer service,” said Mark Despotes, Cree vice president of global channels. “Distributing our products through Premier Farnell is targeted to add value to our global network of customers to service the fast-growing LED markets."



"This global distribution agreement will provide our design engineering customer base with the latest LED lighting technology,” said Marianne Culver, head of global supplier management at Premier Farnell. “The addition of Cree’s high-performance LEDs will enhance our technology linecard and we are excited about partnering with this manufacturer to provide new, innovative solutions for our customers, in the high-growth LED lighting market."