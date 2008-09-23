Tokai Okaya open new facility in Poland

Poland Tokai Okaya opened its new facility in Łysomice, near Toruń (Poland). The factory is located in Crystal Park, sub-zone of the Pomorska Special Economic Zone, in which Sharp and Orion have previously also opened their facilities.

According to WNP, the Japan based PTO will invest around €27 million and employ 300 people. The company is said to manufacture metal components for the LCD TV production, such as frames and racks. Production will be carried out in a 14k sqm facility.



Poland Tokai Okaya Manufacturing was set up in August 2006 and was supplied with around €6 million of initial investment capital. Its shareholders are Okaya&Co. (78%), Tokai Pressing (20%) - both from Japan - and Okaya Europe (2%), which is registered in Germany.



Source image: Incotex