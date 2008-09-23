Recall of some iPhone 3G power adapters

Iphone 3G users in several countries have been advised by Apple to replace their power adapter.

The recall of some of these products is due to a metal prongs that has broken off and can get stuck in the power outlets. This in turn could cause an electric shock, said the Nzherald. Apple will replace the old power adapter with new and redesigned model. In the meantime the users should use their standard USB power adapter.



Image source: AP