East Kilbride workers to take<br>Freescale to court?

According to recent press reports, employees at Freescale’s East Kilbride facility in Scotland may challenge the legality of the company's slashed redundancy terms. Additional to that allegations of bullying by management have surfaced.

Andy Kerr, MSP for East Kilbride, has confirmed to the Herald that workers are considering the possibility of legal action against the company. He also stated he received claims of workers being bullied into not pursuing legal action. It seems that some of the employees have been threatened with a further-reduced redundancy package.



As reported earlier, Freescale is to close its manufacturing operations in East Kilbride, Scotland – with the cut back of 750 jobs. Additional to that 100 support jobs are also at risk. It was also revealed that Freescale had slashed the redundancy entitlement of its employees by about 30% - only months before its closure plans were revealed.