Dynamic-EMS achieves double<br>ISO accreditation

UK based EMS provider Dynamic-EMS has achieved OHSAS 18001 and ISO14001 registration from QMS for its health and safety and environmental policies.

“These registrations are the culmination of 6 months of rigorous work by the quality management and engineering teams to document and formalise our health and safety and environmental operations,” commented Tony Higgins, managing director. “Accreditation from an external authority complements our existing ISO9001 registration and demonstrates the company’s continuous commitment to both the environment and the health and safety of our employees.”



OHSAS 18001 is the internationally recognised standard for occupational health and safety management. The standard can be adopted by any organization wishing to implement a formal procedure to reduce the risks associated with health and safety at work. ISO 14001 was first published as a standard in 1996 and it specifies the requirements for an organisation's environmental management system.